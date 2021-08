It looks like Vanguard is going to focus on "Heroes" of the Second World War... Activision has finally confirmed that the next Call of Duty game is going to be Call of Duty Vanguard and we're days away from finding out more information about what's on the way from Sledgehammer Games and the other "Call of Duty studios". It's a good time to be a Call of Duty fan, but you have to wonder how much of this reveal is to do with covering up the mess that it the lawsuit Activision is currently going through.