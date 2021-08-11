Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Winchester, VA

Calling all sunflower fans: Free weekend harvest hoping to shine light on mental wellness

By Josette Keelor The Northern Virginia Daily
Winchester Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA cut-your-own sunflower event will take place this weekend in a field of flowers on the campus of Winchester Medical Center. The sunflowers, planted by the WMC Morale and Welfare Committee, are in full bloom behind the Wellness & Fitness Center, and Valley Health invites its staff and community members to stop by from 4-8 p.m. Friday 4-7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday to cut flowers to bring home.

www.winchesterstar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
City
Community, VA
Winchester, VA
Health
City
Winchester, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Volunteers#Depression#Sunflowers#Valley Health#Gardens For Hope
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Related
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Images of bloodied Afghans contradict Taliban's claims of moderation

Reports that Taliban fighters have beaten women and children at a checkpoint in Kabul emerged on Wednesday after senior Taliban leaders arrived in Afghanistan and the militants attempted to consolidate their control after their rapid takeover of the the country. The Taliban's assurance of a “safe passage” to the Kabul...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Axelrod: Is this why Biden ignored warnings on Afghanistan?

(CNN) — Joe Biden was always a skeptic about what was possible in Afghanistan. I was a witness to that skepticism. In 2009, President Barack Obama convened an intensive review of US strategy in Afghanistan. After seven years of war, the allied effort there was floundering. Attention and resources had been shifted to Iraq, while the war in Afghanistan drifted. Obama wanted to chart the way forward.

Comments / 0

Community Policy