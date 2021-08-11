Cancel
Law

WHITE TOWNSHIP SUPERVISORS ISSUE STATEMENT ON FRIENDS OF WHITE’S WOODS LAWSUIT

By Hometown2
catcountry1063fm.com
 7 days ago

During their meeting Wednesday afternoon, the White Township Supervisors issued a statement concerning a recent court decision. The decision was in regards to an injunction that was filed by Friends of White’s Woods claiming that the township did not follow the Sunshine Act and second class township code in connection with hiring Millstone Land Management to remove dead trees and invasive plant species from the wooded area. In March of this year, the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources rejected the Millstone plan, and late last week, Senior Judge William Martin rejected the injunction.

