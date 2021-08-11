WHITE TOWNSHIP SUPERVISORS ISSUE STATEMENT ON FRIENDS OF WHITE’S WOODS LAWSUIT

At the Aug. 4 township meeting, the Penn Township Board of Supervisors adopted three new ordinances. The first establishes rules regulating the township parks, including fines. Another establishes rules covering the opening and repair of township roads. And the third ordinance addresses management of on-lot septic systems. Under DEP and county health department standards, septic tanks must be pumped out at least every three years. The septic haulers will report to the township. Fines could be imposed on property owners who do not comply with the regulations.