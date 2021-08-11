Two more opportunities to win Bonnaroo bands
We have two opportunities coming up for you to WIN TICKETS to Bonnaroo 2021!. Friday, Thunder Radio will be LIVE AND ON LOCATION at Payless Auto in Tullahoma from 3-5! Stop by and see us to register to win those tickets and other great prizes! Also, Saturday at Interstate Liquors at 20 expressway drive in Manchester there will be a free tasting AND you can register to win those tickets between 11-1! You can even register at BOTH places! These are our final two Bonnaroo ticket giveaways of the summer!www.thunder1320.com
Comments / 0