Cyberpunk 2077 Disappears Completely from July’s Top PlayStation Store Downloads, FIFA 21 Snatches Back PS5 Top Spot

PlayStation LifeStyle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony has revealed its July 2021 top-sellers from the PlayStation Store for both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Last month’s number one PS4 title, Cyberpunk 2077, dropped out of the PS4 charts completely in both the NA and EU regions. Meanwhile, FIFA 21 managed to reclaim top spot on the PS5 chart in both regions. Last month’s number one PS5 game, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, dropped to fourth in North America and sixth in Europe.

www.playstationlifestyle.net

