Cyberpunk 2077 Disappears Completely from July’s Top PlayStation Store Downloads, FIFA 21 Snatches Back PS5 Top Spot

Check out our list of the top 10 PlayStation first-party exclusives of all time. When the first PlayStation launched in the mid-90's, Sony was a newcomer in the video game industry. Now, 25-plus years later, the PlayStation is a household name and has solidified its place as one of the dominant gaming platforms in history. And they did much of it all on the backs of their great first-party games. From early series like Ratchet and Clank, to blockbuster franchises like Uncharted and newcomers like Ghost of Tsushima, Sony has built a stable of truly great games. Let's take a look at the 10 best. This was a MASSIVE list of games we had to whittle down, so we decided to stick with first-party. Unfortunately, that means we couldn't include some third-party favorites like Metal Gear Solid, Final Fantasy 7, and Bloodborne, even though they are fantastic games and foundational to the success of the platform. Thanks to World of Longplays for allowing us to use their footage! https://www.youtube.com/worldoflongplays.