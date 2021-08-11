Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Academic Award for Kougar Volleyball

kvhsathletics.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the third year in a row the Kankakee Valley Volleyball team was recognized for their academic achievement. The American Volleyball Coaches Association recognizes teams that have an average of 3.3 GPA for the entire year. KV’s volleyball team led by Coach Omar Vazquez is the recipient of the 2021 USMC/AVACA Team Academic Award. Coach Vazquez was a critical anchor for the players, and with all the obstacles that COVID threw our way and the kids found a way to succeed. Congratulations to the KV volleyball program for their Academic Success.

kvhsathletics.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academic Achievement#Covid#Gpa#Gpa#Covid#Academic Success
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Douglas, AZmyheraldreview.com

Cochise receives All-Academic honors

DOUGLAS — Ten Cochise College student athletes from three teams have been recognized for excellence in the classroom by the National Junior College Athletic Association. The Cochise College men’s basketball, women’s basketball and women’s soccer squads each earned NJCAA Academic Team of the Year recognitions. Each year, the NJCAA recognizes...
Golfthecharlottegazette.com

Golf team earns academic honor

The Hampden-Sydney College golf team has earned the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) All-Academic Team Award for the third-straight year. The Tigers are among just 32 NCAA Division III men’s programs nationwide recognized by the GCAA for posting team grade point averages of 3.0 or higher for the 2020-21 academic year.
EducationFulton Sun

William Woods volleyball AVCA academic team for fourth time

The William Woods volleyball team was announced as an American Volleyball Coaches Association academic award team for the fourth time in school history. The AVCA said 1,281 teams had the requirements to earn the AVCA Team Academic Award for the 2020-21 season. "Even though teams might not have played during...
Shippensburg, PAshipnc.com

110 Raiders recognized with 2020-21 D2ADA Academic Achievement Awards

A total of 110 student-athletes from Shippensburg University have been recognized by the Division II Athletic Directors Association (D2ADA) with 2020-21 Academic Achievement Awards. Per D2ADA, in order for a student-athlete to receive an Academic Achievement Award, the athletics director must be a current dues-paying member. The student-athlete, meanwhile, must...
Romeoville, ILlewisu.edu

Lewis Athletics Nets School Record 150 D2 ADA Academic Achievement Awards

The Division 2 Athletics Directors Association (D2 ADA) announced on Tuesday (August 3) that the Lewis University Athletics Department received 150 D2 ADA Academic Achievement Awards. The 150 Academic Achievement Awards breaks the school record of 134 which was set last year. "Balancing academic and athletic excellence is what our...
SportsDaily Advance

Chowan athletes recipients of academic award

CLEVELAND, OHIO — The Division 2 Athletics Directors Association (D2 ADA) announced the 2020-21 recipients of the D2 ADA Academic Achievement Awards. The Academic Achievement Awards, in its 14th year, is a program that recognizes the academic accomplishments of student-athletes at the Division II level. Chowan had 33 student-athletes represented...
Atlantic, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

IHSBCA Academic All-State Baseball

(Area) The Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association included three players from our immediate coverage area on their academic all-state teams. Atlantic’s Grant Sturm, CAM’s Connor McKee, and Atlantic’s Garrett Reynolds were all named to the second team. Others from the region that were recognized include first team selections Blake...
Baseballlincoln.edu

Baseball earns ABCA Team Academic Award

LINCOLN UNIVERSITY, Pa. - The Lincoln University baseball team was named to the 2020-21 ABCA Team Academic Excellence Award, the American Baseball Coaches Association recently announced. "I am so proud of our team achieving this award this year," said Lincoln University baseball coach Anthony Pla. "With everything we had to...
Swimming & Surfingcalbears.com

ACWPC All-Academic Awards Go To 17 Bears

The Cal women's water polo team had a whopping 17 student-athletes earn 2021 ACWPC All-Academic Awards, led by a fourth selection for recent graduate Claire Sonne. Sonne earned her fourth consecutive outstanding recognition for her work in the classroom, the highest academic honor handed out by the ACWPC. It is given to student-athletes with a cumulative GPA of 3.71 or higher. Sonne received her degree in Gender & Women's Studies with a cumulative GPA of 3.77.
Tenniswrwh.com

70 Nighthawk Student-Athletes Given D2ADA Academic Achievement Award

Ohio) – The University of North Georgia had 70 student-athletes that were named recipients of the 2020-21 Division 2 Athletics Directors Association (D2 ADA) Academic Achievement Award. Women’s soccer led UNG with 13 honorees, followed closely behind by the track and field team with 10. Cross country had nine,...
Tennismsumdragons.com

87 Dragons earn D2 ADA Academic Achievement Award

CLEVELAND, OH - 87 MSUM Dragons student-athletes have received the Division 2 Athletics Directors Association (D2 ADA) Academic Achievement Award. The Academic Achievement Awards, in its 14th year, is a program that recognizes the academic accomplishments of student-athletes at the Division II level. In total, there were a record breaking...
SoccerLaredo Morning Times

25 Dustdevils receive academic award

TAMIU had 25 student-athletes honored this week as recipients of the Division 2 Athletic Director’s Association Academic Achievement Award. The award recognizes student-athletes who have a 3.5 or higher GPA along with completing a minimum of four semesters of college work and being an active member of an intercollegiate team. Due to the pandemic, athletes who meet the first two criteria are still recognized as long as they were an active member of the roster during the academic year.
College Sportsthebestmix1055.com

Kucera Claims Top Academic Honor

Midland University’s Dylan Kucera headlines the 2020-21 CoSIDA Academic All-America NAIA Men’s Track & Field/Cross Country teams as selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA). Kucera, a junior from Fremont, Nebraska majoring in education, was named the Academic All-America Team Member of the Year for 2020-21. This...
Tennisthunderboltradio.com

Trio of Skyhawk programs claim 2020-21 OVC Team Academic Achievement Awards

UT Martin boasted three different athletic programs who brought home OVC Team Academic Achievement Awards for the 2020-21 season. The Skyhawk beach volleyball, men’s golf, and women’s tennis programs each won the prestigious award, which was initiated in 2004-05. The honor is presented annually in each Conference-sponsored sport to the member institution’s team with the greatest percentage of its eligible student-athletes who achieved a 3.25 Grade Point Average or higher.
Bryan, TXNews Channel 25

Rudder High School Volleyball recognized for academic excellence

BRYAN, TEXAS — Since 2008, Rudder High School Volleyball's Head Coach Jacky Pence, and her Lady Rangers have aced it on hardwood and inside the classroom. For the 13th year in a row, last year's Rudder Volleyball team were recipients of the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) team award for academic excellence.
Educationkciiradio.com

Hillcrest Academy Top 10 Sports Stories of 2020-21 Academic Year – #10 Ravens End Volleyball Skid

Our 10th biggest story for Hillcrest Academy Athletics from the most recent academic year comes to us from the volleyball court. The Raven volleyball program started the 2020 season dropping their first nine matches, scoring their first victory September 12th of 2020 when they beat Midland in a two set sweep at the Wilton tournament. That win was the first for the program since a sweep of Tri-County on October 16th, of 2018, a span of 37 matches and 698 total calendar days. The Raven victory over the Midland Eagles came by scores of 21-17 and 21-15, led by four kills from Esther Hughes, six assists from Norah Yoder and Grace Miller’s eight digs. The Ravens would find the win column twice more in 2020, taking down Sigourney in a sweep and Highland in three sets during a couple of wins at the Washington tournament on October 10th. Hillcrest ended the season with a 3-19 overall record.
Honolulu, HIthe university of hawai'i system

Record 62 Vulcans earned national academic award

A record 62 University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Vulcan student-athletes were recipients of the Division 2 Athletics Directors Association (D2 ADA) Academic Achievement Award. The Vulcans had 50 named to the list last year, and 31 the year prior to that. “I am proud of our student-athletes,” said Athletic Director...
Valley, NEdcpostgazette.com

Falcon netters earn academic award

VALLEY — The United State Marine Corps (USMC), along with The American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) and the Nebraska Coaches Association announced that DC West High School has earned the AVCA Team Academic Award for the 2020-2021 season. The award, which was initiated in the 1992-1993 academic year, honors collegiate and high school volleyball teams who displayed excellence in the […]
Sportscsuchico.edu

Worth Sharing: Athletics Adds More Academics Awards

The following is a listing of professional achievements by Chico State faculty, staff, and students. Submit your professional achievements to ucomm@csuchico.edu. Chico State’s volleyball team earned Team Academic Award honors from the American Volleyball Coaches Association and United States Marine Corps. The Wildcats squad is among 1,281 national college and high school programs to receive the award for the 2020–21 academic year.
Kirksville, MOktvo.com

D2 Athletic Directors Association awards 130 Bulldogs with Academic Achievement Awards

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The Division II Athletic Directors Association announced the winners of the Academic Achievement Award winners for the 2020-21 school year. This year, there were a record-breaking 16,262 athletes from across Division II given the honor. Truman had 130, and the GLVC had the second most of any conference in the nation with 1,216. For a list of all Bulldog recipients, click here.

Comments / 0

Community Policy