Academic Award for Kougar Volleyball

Our 10th biggest story for Hillcrest Academy Athletics from the most recent academic year comes to us from the volleyball court. The Raven volleyball program started the 2020 season dropping their first nine matches, scoring their first victory September 12th of 2020 when they beat Midland in a two set sweep at the Wilton tournament. That win was the first for the program since a sweep of Tri-County on October 16th, of 2018, a span of 37 matches and 698 total calendar days. The Raven victory over the Midland Eagles came by scores of 21-17 and 21-15, led by four kills from Esther Hughes, six assists from Norah Yoder and Grace Miller’s eight digs. The Ravens would find the win column twice more in 2020, taking down Sigourney in a sweep and Highland in three sets during a couple of wins at the Washington tournament on October 10th. Hillcrest ended the season with a 3-19 overall record.