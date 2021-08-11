Academic Award for Kougar Volleyball
For the third year in a row the Kankakee Valley Volleyball team was recognized for their academic achievement. The American Volleyball Coaches Association recognizes teams that have an average of 3.3 GPA for the entire year. KV’s volleyball team led by Coach Omar Vazquez is the recipient of the 2021 USMC/AVACA Team Academic Award. Coach Vazquez was a critical anchor for the players, and with all the obstacles that COVID threw our way and the kids found a way to succeed. Congratulations to the KV volleyball program for their Academic Success.kvhsathletics.com
Comments / 0