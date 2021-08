PROBABLES: Dodgers TBA vs. Isotopes RHP Brandon Gold (3-6, 6.07) WEDNESDAY: The Isotopes and the entire Triple-A West league had an off day. TUESDAY: The Isotopes won the finale of a six-game home series against Salt Lake 5-2 over the Bees. (Click here for the box score.) Greg Bird went 2-for-3 with a home run (his 17th), three RBIs and a walk. He went 13-for-20 with four home runs and 13 RBIs in the series. Also, Wynton Bernard went 2-for-3 with a double and triple, and Ryan Vilade drove in two runs and extended his hitting streak to 13 games.