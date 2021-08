The 8Bitdo Media Remote is an accessory for Xbox users that will enable them to conveniently access a range of media in an intuitive way that eliminates the need to use the gaming console's controller. The remote control comes in the Short Edition and Long Edition models to choose from, and is compatible for use with the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series X and the Xbox One. Users can seamlessly navigate through menus, apps and even dedicated Xbox buttons in order to access their choice of media with ease.