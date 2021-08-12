A Surf School Owner Allegedly Killed His Children After Being "Enlightened By QAnon," Federal Officials Said

A California surf school owner allegedly killed his young children after being "enlightened by QAnon and Illuminati conspiracy theories," federal officials said Wednesday. Matthew Taylor Coleman, 40, is facing charges of foreign murder in the killings of his 2-year-old son and 10-month-old daughter. According to a law enforcement affidavit filed in court, Coleman confessed to killing his children with a spearfishing gun in Mexico, telling FBI agents "he believed his children were going to grow into monsters so he had to kill them."