XONE Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Sale Of The ExOne Company Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - XONE

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of The ExOne Company (XONE) - Get Report to Desktop Metal, Inc. is fair to ExOne shareholders. Under the terms of the agreement, ExOne shareholders will receive $8.50 in cash and $17.00 in shares of Desktop Metal common stock for each share of ExOne common stock.

Halper Sadeh encourages ExOne shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether ExOne and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for ExOne shareholders; (2) determine whether Desktop Metal is underpaying for ExOne; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for ExOne shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of ExOne shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages ExOne shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210811005919/en/

