Local Charities, Non-profits Say Donations at an All Time Low Due to the Pandemic
Charities, non-profits, and organizations across the community are struggling to get donations as events are being cancelled and concern rises for financial situations. Each year, the Montgomery Zoo hosts their “Zoobilation” fundraiser. This was until 2020 when it was cancelled due to the pandemic. Now, as concern rises because of the increase in COVID-19 cases, they are once again calling off the relied upon event.www.alabamanews.net
Comments / 0