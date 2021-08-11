Steps to prevent choking in young children at mealtime

Allison Schickel, CEO and founder says she started her company almost ten years ago with one product. It was their signature product; it was called the recovery robe. It was designed originally for breast cancer patients but over the years it has evolved into other markets like open heart surgery or organ transplants. She says she was giving a talk at U.T. Austin and a woman came up to her afterwards and told her she liked what she was doing with the breast cancer community and asked if she ever thought of doing something for kids. Allison says she spent a good year talking to doctors, social workers and child life specialists about what they would want in something to just help kids while they are in the hospital. She says every aspect of this product was really thought about; the material is wonderful and is anti-microbial. The robe has eight sets of snaps each pocket has snaps on the back that’s so you can place the pocket wherever it will be convenient to hold a monitor, to hold a drain, to hold a colostomy bag and it has snaps from the wrist all the way up to the collar bone on either side and that’s for easy access for IV’s, blood pressure cuffs, to get to their ports. The robe comes with two interchangeable superhero capes, two little doctor hats and the superhero mask.