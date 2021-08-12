Cancel
2021 Fall Preview: Joplin Softball

By Chris Parker
Ozark Sports Zone
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoplin softball will get leadership from all grades this year, as the Lady Eagles look to get back to double-digit wins for the first time since 2016. “We have Madisyn Tracy (senior infielder), Izzy Yust (junior infielder), Jill McDaniel (junior pitcher) and Bailey Ledford (soph infielder) (as leaders),” Joplin head coach Emmanual Flores said. “Madi brings senior leadership and a genuine passion to play softball hard. She has the ability to hold her teammates accountable because she holds herself accountable. Izzy will be our quiet leader. She does everything the right way and leads by example both on and off the field. Jill is our leader in the circle. When she’s pitching she gives the girls confidence behind her to get the job done. Bailey plays the game hard. She can energize everyone on the team by doing the dirty work and is a fun player to watch.”

