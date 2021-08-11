Cancel
Smart Plug Market: Dominant Market Positions Likely To Be Attained By D-Link Corp. And Panasonic Corp. |Technavio

By PR Newswire
NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio forecasts the smart plug market to grow by USD 13.99 billion at almost 30% during 2020-2024. Belkin International Inc., D-Link Corp.( Taiwan) , EDIMAX Technology Co. Ltd.( Taiwan) , Etekcity Corp.(US) , Insteon(US) , iSmart Alarm Inc.(US) , Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc.(US) , Panasonic Corp.( Japan) , SDI Technologies Inc.(US) , and TP-Link Technologies Co. Ltd.( China) will attain dominant positions in the smart plug market landscape.

Discover Consumer Electronics industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports.

The smart plug market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.

The report identifies the high demand for remote access to appliances, use of connectivity as a differentiating feature by manufacturers, energy efficiency as a motivating factor for consumers, and growing demand for energy-efficient appliances as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market.

The report also provides information on other latest trends impacting the overall market environment including increasing demand for smart homes and development of smart cities, competition from built-in smart appliances, and promotion of smart plugs through trade exhibitions. However, security concerns associated with smart plugs and IoT might turn out to be an impeding factor for this market's growth during the forecast period.

The smart plug market covers the following areas:

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters including vendor analysis:

Smart Plug Market SizingSmart Plug Market ForecastSmart Plug Market Analysis

Technavio analyzes the market by Technology (Early majority, Innovator, and Early adopters), End-user (Residential and Commercial), and Geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). The early majority technology segment was the largest segment in 2019 and the report offers further exhaustive analytical data on the other technology segments.

In addition, the growing demand for energy-efficient household appliances is expected to lead the residential end-user segment to account for the largest revenue-generating segment during the forecast period. Furthermore, 33% of the smart plug market's growth is anticipated to be contributed by North America during the forecast period.

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include: Wearable Technology Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Buy the full smart plug market forecast report for exhaustive analytical data on the segmentations.

Residential was the largest segment of the market in 2019 and will continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2024, growing slower than the overall market

Buy the full smart plug market forecast report for exhaustive analytical data on the segmentations.

North America was the largest region of the market in 2019 and would continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2024

North America was the largest region of the market in 2019 and would continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2024

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Comments / 0

