Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Southern States Bancshares Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

ANNISTON, Ala., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern States Bancshares, Inc. ("Southern States"), the holding company for Southern States Bank, an Alabama state-chartered commercial bank (the "Bank"), announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 996,429 shares of common stock offered by Southern States and 1,003,571 shares of common stock offered by certain selling stockholders, at a price to the public of $19.00 per share, resulting in estimated net proceeds to Southern States, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, of approximately $15.8 million. Southern States' common stock is expected to begin trading on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "SSBK" on Thursday, August 12, 2021. The offering is expected to close on or about August 16, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Southern States has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 300,000 additional shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. If the underwriters' option is exercised in full, it will result in estimated net proceeds to Southern States, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, of approximately $21.1 million.

Southern States expects to use the net proceeds it will receive for general corporate purposes, including capital and liquidity to support its growth, and potential acquisitions of banks or closely related businesses. Southern States will not receive proceeds from the selling stockholders' sale of common stock.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc. and Truist Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Hovde Group, LLC and Performance Trust Capital Partners, LLC are acting as co-managers for the offering. The offering is made only by the prospectus included in the registration statement relating to these securities that has been filed with, and declared effective by, the SEC. A copy of the prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., 787 Seventh Ave., 4th Floor, New York, New York 10019, Attention: Equity Capital Markets, or by calling (800) 966-1559, or by emailing USCapitalMarkets@kbw.com; or Truist Securities, Inc., 3333 Peachtree Road NE, 9th floor, Atlanta, Georgia 30326, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by emailing TruistSecurities.prospectus@Truist.com.

This press release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward looking information," including with respect to the initial public offering, including its pricing, offering size and other terms. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "believe," "will," "expect," "if," "anticipate," "project," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "indicate," "designed," "contemplate," "plan," "future," "would," and "should," "could," "continue," "predict," "target," "strategies" and similar words and expressions of the future. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks outlined under "Risk Factors" in the prospectus, which may cause actual results to differ from those implied by any forward-looking statement. Although Southern States believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee the outcome of those forward-looking statements. Southern States has no obligation, and does not undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statement made in this press release to reflect changes since the date of this press release.

About Southern States Bancshares, Inc.

Headquartered in Anniston, Alabama, Southern States Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals in its communities. The Bank operates 15 branches in Alabama and Georgia and a loan production office in Atlanta.

Contact Information

Lynn Joyce(205) 820-8065ljoyce@ssbank.bank

Matthew Keating(310) 622-8230ssbankir@finprofiles.com

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
41K+
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anniston, AL
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Initial Public Offering#Public Company#Sec#Southern States Bank#Ssbk#Hovde Group#Llc#Sec#Truist Securities Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Candel Therapeutics Announces Closing Of Initial Public Offering, Including The Partial Exercise Of Underwriters' Option

NEEDHAM, Mass., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Candel Therapeutics, Inc. ("Candel"), a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel oncolytic viral immunotherapies, today announced the closing of the issuance of an additional 887,994 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $8.00 per share. The shares were issued pursuant to a partial exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares of common stock in connection with Candel's previously announced initial public offering of 9,000,000 shares of its common stock. The gross proceeds from the exercise of the option to purchase additional shares were approximately $7.1 million, bringing the aggregate gross proceeds to Candel from its initial public offering to approximately $79.1 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. Announces Closing Of $60.0 Million Depositary Shares Offering

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: BWB), the parent company of Bridgewater Bank, today announced the closing of its underwritten public offering of 2,400,000 depositary shares, each representing a 1/100th ownership interest in a share of 5.875% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A, par value $0.01 per share (the "Series A Preferred Stock"), with a liquidation preference of $2,500 per share (equivalent to $25.00 per depositary share). Bridgewater also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 360,000 additional depositary shares. The depositary shares will be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "BWBBP" and are expected to begin trading within 30 days.
Financial ReportsPosted by
MyChesCo

Universal Health Services, Inc. Announces Pricing Of Senior Secured Notes Offering

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) recently announced the pricing of its previously announced private offering of senior secured notes. The Company priced the offering of $700 million aggregate principal amount of its 1.650% senior secured notes due 2026 (the “2026 Notes”) and $500 million aggregate principal amount of its 2.650% senior secured notes due 2032 (the “2032 Notes”, and together with the 2026 Notes, the “Notes”). The Notes will pay interest semi-annually in arrears, on March 1 and September 1 of each year, beginning on March 1, 2022 for the 2026 Notes and on January 15 and July 15 of each year, beginning on January 15, 2022 for the 2032 Notes. The 2026 Notes will mature on September 1, 2026 and the 2032 Notes will mature on January 15, 2032, unless earlier redeemed or repurchased. The Notes offering is expected to close on August 24, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Announces The Separate Trading Of Its Class A Ordinary Shares And Warrants Commencing August 19, 2021

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I (the "Company") today announced that commencing August 19, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering may elect to separately trade the Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units. Class A ordinary shares and warrants that are separated will trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "DRAY" and "DRAYW," respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "DRAYU." No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into Class A ordinary shares and warrants.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Lexington Realty Trust Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of $400 Million Of Senior Notes

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) - Get Report ("Lexington"), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments, today announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of 2.375% senior unsecured notes due October 1, 2031 at a price equal to 99.758% of the principal amount, to yield 2.402%. Interest on the notes will be payable semi-annually commencing on April 1, 2022.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

KnowBe4 Announces Closing Of Follow-On Public Offering And Exercise In Full Of The Underwriters' Option To Purchase Additional Shares

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KnowBe4, Inc. ("KnowBe4") (Nasdaq: KNBE) today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 11,995,546 shares of its Class A common stock by certain selling stockholders at a price to the public of $20.75 per share, which includes the full exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase 1,564,636 shares of KnowBe4's Class A common stock from the selling stockholders. The offering was upsized from a previously announced offering size of 8,719,740 shares. KnowBe4 will not receive any proceeds from any sales of shares by the selling stockholders.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Riverview Acquisition Corp. (RVAC) Prices 25M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Riverview Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: RVAC), a blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, announced today that it has priced its initial public offering of 25,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant is exercisable to purchase one share of Class A common stock of the Company at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable and will trade. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols "RVAC" and "RVACW," respectively.
StocksStreetInsider.com

OneMain Financial (OMF) Prices Upsized 7M Share Secondary Offering

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: OMF) announced today the pricing of its previously-announced underwritten public offering of 7.0 million shares of the Company's common stock by an entity managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (the "selling stockholder"). The offering has been upsized from 6.0 million to 7.0 million shares of Company common stock, which represents approximately 5.3% of the Company's outstanding common stock as of the close of business on August 3, 2021. The Company is not selling any shares and will not receive any proceeds from the proposed offering. The offering is expected to close on August 16, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of $115 Million Initial Public Offering, Including Full Exercise of the Overallotment Option

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. GRAND CAYMAN, CAYMAN ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: OXACU) ("Oxbridge Acquisition Corp." or the "Company") today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 11,500,000 units, which included the full exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option, at a price of $10.00 per unit, resulting in total gross proceeds of $115,000,000. Each unit consisted of one Class A ordinary share and one redeemable warrant, each warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. The Company's units commenced trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") on August 12, 2021, under the symbol "OXACU." Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary share and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "OXAC" and "OXACW," respectively.
MarketsNew Haven Register

Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings. authlD.ai (Ipsidy) - Long Beach, N.Y., 2.1 million shares, priced at $9.63, managed by ThinkEquity. Proposed Nasdaq symbol AUID. Business: Provides a biometric identity verification platform.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

PetVivo Holdings Announces Closing Of Public Offering And Nasdaq Listing

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: PETV, PETVW) ("PetVivo" or the "Company"), an emerging biomedical device company focused on the licensing and commercialization of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for pets, today closed its previously announced underwritten public offering of 2,500,000 units, each unit consisting of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock. Each unit was sold to the public at a price of $4.50. The gross proceeds to the Company from the offering were approximately $11.25 million before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other offering expenses. The warrants will have a per share exercise price of $5.625, are exercisable immediately, and expire five years from the date of issuance.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Carvana Co. Announces Pricing Of Senior Notes Offering

Carvana Co. (CVNA) - Get Report, the leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, today announced it has priced the private placement of $750.0 million in aggregate principal amount of its 4.875% Senior Notes due 2029 (the "Notes"). The Notes will be issued under an indenture to be entered into upon the closing of the offering, which Carvana anticipates will take place on or about August 16, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. Carvana intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Fisker Inc. Announces Upsize And Pricing Of $625,000,000 Green Convertible Notes Offering

Fisker Inc. (FSR) ("Fisker") today announced the upsize and pricing of $625,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 2.50% Green Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 (the "notes") in a private offering only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Act"), representing an increase of $25,000,000 aggregate principal amount from the previously announced proposed offering size. Fisker also granted the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase, within a 13-day period beginning on, and including, the date the notes are first issued, up to an additional $100,000,000 aggregate principal amount of the notes. The sale of the notes to the initial purchasers is expected to settle on August 17, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. (BWB) Prices 2.4M Depositary Share Offering

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: BWB), the parent company of Bridgewater Bank, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 2,400,000 depositary shares, each representing a 1/100th ownership interest in a share of 5.875% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A, par value $0.01 per share (the "Series A Preferred Stock"), with a liquidation preference of $2,500 per share (equivalent to $25.00 per depositary share) for gross proceeds of $60.0 million. Bridgewater also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 360,000 additional depositary shares. Bridgewater intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including support for organic growth plans, support for bank level capital ratios and possible redemption or repurchase of currently outstanding indebtedness. Bridgewater has applied to list the depositary shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "BWBP". The offering is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close on or about August 17, 2021.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Transact Technologies (TACT) Prices 732K Share Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock at $14.50/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. TransAct Technologies Incorporated (Nasdaq: TACT) ("TransAct," the "Company," "we" or "our"), a global leader in software-driven technology and printing solutions for high-growth markets, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 732,500 newly issued shares of its common stock at a price of $14.50 per share. The proceeds to the Company from the offering are expected to be approximately $10.6] million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by the Company. TransAct has also granted to the underwriters of the offering a 30-day option to purchase an additional 109,875 shares of common stock to cover overallotments in connection with the offering. The offering is expected to close on August 16, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

BioVie Inc. Announces Closing Of Public Offering Of Common Stock

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioVie Inc., (BIVI) ("BioVie" or the "Company") a clinical-stage company developing innovative drug therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative disorders, liver disease and certain cancers, today announced the closing of its underwritten public offering of 2,500,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a public offering price of $8.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $20,000,000, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and offering expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45 day option to purchase up to an additional 375,000 shares of common stock to cover over-allotments at the offering price, less the underwriting discount.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Cushman & Wakefield Announces Proposed Public Offering Of Ordinary Shares By Selling Shareholders

Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) - Get Report ("Cushman & Wakefield") announced today the launch of a proposed underwritten public offering of 12,500,000 ordinary shares. All of the ordinary shares are being offered by existing shareholders and Cushman & Wakefield will not receive any of the proceeds from the offering. The underwriters will offer the shares from time to time for sale in negotiated transactions or otherwise, at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices related to such prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices. The last reported sales price of Cushman & Wakefield's ordinary shares on August 11, 2021 was $19.04 per share. The selling shareholders include funds affiliated with TPG and PAG Asia Capital. The underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,875,000 ordinary shares from the selling shareholders.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

OneMain Holdings, Inc. Announces Pricing Of Upsized Secondary Offering Of Common Stock

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF) - Get Report (the "Company") announced today the pricing of its previously-announced underwritten public offering of 7.0 million shares of the Company's common stock by an entity managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (the "selling stockholder"). The offering has been upsized from 6.0 million to 7.0 million shares of Company common stock, which represents approximately 5.3% of the Company's outstanding common stock as of the close of business on August 3, 2021. The Company is not selling any shares and will not receive any proceeds from the proposed offering. The offering is expected to close on August 16, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

5.11 Announces Confidential Submission Of Draft Registration Statement For Proposed Initial Public Offering

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 5.11 ABR Corp., a Compass Diversified (CODI) - Get Report subsidiary, today announced that it confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to the proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The number of shares of common stock to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The initial public offering is expected to commence after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy