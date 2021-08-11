Cancel
Video Games

Among Us Developers Debunks Fortnite Crossover

By Dennis Patrick
gameranx.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2020 fans couldn’t get enough of Among Us. This deception game came out in 2018, but it was only in 2020 that it saw the breakout success. Now the developers are working hard to continue delivering compelling content for players. However, it was looking like Among Us was also going to receive a big crossover event. Recently the internet blew up with fans pointing towards datamine files that indicated Fortnite would have a crossover event with Among Us. Unfortunately, that’s not the case, according to InnerSloth.

