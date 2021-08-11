Among Us Developers Debunks Fortnite Crossover

Fortnite has another new Among Us-style mode and this time its a lot closer to its inspiration. Epic revealed the new mode on Tuesday, as part of Fortnite’s latest patch. The new limited time mode is called Impostors, and it features 10 players — eight Agents and two Impostors — in each match. All 10 players are aboard a space ship (also like Among Us). The Agents are trying to complete tasks that will help them arrive at their destination safely; Impostors try to eliminate the Agents without having their identity discovered. Whenever things seem a little too suspicious, or when player’s body is found, all the remaining players convene on the Bridge to discuss who the Impostor might be.