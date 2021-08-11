Jack Howard Bishop, 81

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleIt is with great sadness that the family of Jack Howard Bishop announces his passing May 27, 2020 at the age of 81. In 1938 he was born in Oakland, Calif., to Howard and Dorothy Bishop. Jack became a big brother to sister Nancy in 1945. Jack served in the Air Force from 1956-1960. Jack married Gwendolyn in 1960 and they had two daughters, Karen and Sharon. He became a father-in-law to Kurt Sr. and Mark. They gave him five grandsons: Kurt Jr., Jarrett, Aaron, Brian and Keith.

