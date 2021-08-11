Halo Infinite Has Already Seen Improvements After First Beta
Halo Infinite is a highly anticipated video game title. While the initial gameplay trailer led to plenty of flack from fans, 343 Industries had since delayed the game. Fortunately, the game had a successful flight. For those unaware, flights are what 343 Industries call their betas. Selected players were able to dive into the game and participate in limited multiplayer gameplay. Now that flight has concluded, but 343 Industries were able to get some crucial feedback from this beta.
