Halo Infinite Has Already Seen Improvements After First Beta

One of Microsoft’s highly anticipated exclusives coming out this year is Halo Infinite. While the studio has been working on this project for quite some time, fans were recently able to dive into the game for the first time. The flight had come to an end already, but a selected few were able to try the game out. It was centered around bots with different difficulty bots being added into the mix over the flight duration. Now that the flight is over, some fans might want to keep an eye out for a potential new flight coming out in the future.