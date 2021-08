It looks as though the bots that are new in Halo Infinite’s multiplayer component are more toxic than you might think. Despite being controlled by AI, the team at 343 Industries seems to have programmed these bots to behave as if they are being played by actual players. This commitment to making the bots as close to “normal” as possible, however, means that they’ve clearly been designed to pull off some more unsavory maneuvers in-game as well.