It' hard to believe that we're less than one week away from seeing a Major League Baseball game played in the state of Iowa. The 'Field of Dreams' game between the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox will happen next Thursday, August 12th, at 6 p.m. Much has been made about the game, from the construction of a temporary 8,000 seat stadium, to the lottery system used to pick which Iowans would have the rights to buy tickets. One thing is for sure, we're likely to never see another baseball game that looks like this again!