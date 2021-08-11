Cancel
Catskill, NY

The Mountainside Ride That Opened Up the Catskills

scenichudson.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn incline railway that lifted guests up a 1,630-foot mountain started an era of major Catkills tourism. As far as Hudson Valley mountain rails go, the Mount Beacon Incline Railway seems to get all the glory. From 1902 to 1978, it lifted some 3.5 million passengers to the 1,540-foot summit. There — at least for a time — a hotel, restaurant, and dance hall competed with stunning views for their attention. For part of the five-minute trip, the railway reached a gradient of 74%, making it the world’s steepest funicular (or cable railway).

www.scenichudson.org

