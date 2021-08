GRAVETTE -- Maribel Childress, superintendent of Gravette Schools, shared the ranking report for the ACT Aspire 2021 testing with the Gravette School Board at a special board meeting Thursday, July 29. She pointed out how Gravette scores ranked in comparison with other schools in the state and said they were generally "scores to be proud of" since rankings were in the top 10-25 percent of scores. She noted particularly that scores in the sixth grade ranked 8th in math out of 248 schools in the state. She said that Gravette faculty want the scores to be still higher, with a goal of having all students score at or above grade level.