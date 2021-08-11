Cancel
Dodge County, WI

Help reduce 911 hang-ups

By Dale Schmidt Dodge County Sheriff
Cover picture for the articleLaw enforcement has a responsibility to respond to 911 calls for service and we do so every day. Many of those 911 calls end up being what we call 911 hang-ups in which someone calls 911 accidentally and then hangs up. Other times individuals call 911 and then hang up because they need assistance but they might not be able to speak to us or they are intimidated by someone else that does not want them to report an incident. The latter happens more frequently than you might think, especially in domestic violence-type situations. As a result, we must respond to 911 hang-ups to ensure those who call 911 for help, actually receive help.

