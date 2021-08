Since taking office early this year, President Joe Biden has expressed his desire to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and has met with automakers to discuss ways to achieve that goal. Biden has also promoted consumer rebates for EVs, though his administration has stopped short of endorsing an end date for the sale of ICE-powered vehicles in the U.S. As Ford Authority reported just last week, Biden was also asking all big three Detroit automakers to back a goal of EV sales totaling 40 percent of all new vehicle sales by 2030, but a new Biden executive order will expand that goal even further, according to Reuters.