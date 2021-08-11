Cancel
Galena, IL

Market House Square Arts Festival on August 14

By Press release submission
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGalena Area Chamber of Commerce recently issued the following announcement. Take a piece of Galena Country with you! You never know what you’ll find when you browse the many exhibits at this annual outdoor art festival. Local and regional artists showcase their paintings, woodwork, jewelry, pottery, baskets, and more. Local musicians will perform throughout the day and plenty of food and beverages available for purchase. A great outing for the whole family!

