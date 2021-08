Editor’s note: The following information was provided by the J-Hawk Aquatic Club. The J-Hawk Aquatic Club would like to thank our sponsors and participants for making a difference in the lives of our youth in Whitewater and surrounding communities. The J-Hawk Aquatic Club (501(c)3) provides both swim lessons and competitive swimming. It is the mission of the J-Hawks to be able to provide this programming to all youth. No child is ever turned away due to financial constraints. For youth on free or reduced lunches in their district, they receive free or reduced lessons or competitive swimming respectively.