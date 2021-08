In trying to make his point about face masks in his Sunday column, Steve Sebelius left out an important clause from the Declaration of Independence. In addition to what Mr. Sebelius wrote, Jefferson also wrote, “He has erected a multitude of New Offices, and sent hither swarms of Officers to harass our people, and eat out their substance.” Think about the harassments that we have endured for the past year, including economic shutdowns and the destruction of businesses.