Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fond Du Lac, WI

8-12-21 fdl school district re-entry plan

radioplusinfo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fond du Lac School District superintendent says he has no plans to change the district’s mask optional policy despite rising COVID-19 cases in the district. The Fond du Lac School Board this week approved the district’s re-entry plan with the start of school September 1. Dr. Jeff Fleig says while masking will be optional, it will be strongly recommended for anyone indoors in the school district. Dr. Fleig says the district will closely monitor the situation throughout the school year. In addition to student safety, the re-entry plan focuses on student learning and student engagement.

www.radioplusinfo.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fond Du Lac, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Health
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Fond Du Lac, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fdl#Re Entry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Tropical Storm Fred bears down on Florida, shutting schools

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Fred picked up speed and strength early on Monday as it bore down on the Florida Panhandle, prompting some schools in the western part of the state to cancel classes and after-school activities. The storm was about 80 miles (130 km) southwest of Apalachicola...
CarsPosted by
The Hill

Federal regulators investigating Tesla Autopilot crashes

The U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla’s partially automated Autopilot system after a series of crashes with emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Monday in an advisory announcing the probe that it identified 11 instances since 2018 of Teslas hitting parked vehicles with flashing lights, flares, an illuminated arrow board or road cones.
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Even Biden allies question execution of Afghanistan withdrawal

WASHINGTON — Under withering criticism from Republicans and some in his own party, President Joe Biden clarified Monday what he has been reluctant to articulate about the end of the U.S. war in Afghanistan: He's much more concerned about the blood and treasure of his own country. "I will not...

Comments / 1

Community Policy