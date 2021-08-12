8-12-21 fdl school district re-entry plan

The Fond du Lac School District superintendent says he has no plans to change the district’s mask optional policy despite rising COVID-19 cases in the district. The Fond du Lac School Board this week approved the district’s re-entry plan with the start of school September 1. Dr. Jeff Fleig says while masking will be optional, it will be strongly recommended for anyone indoors in the school district. Dr. Fleig says the district will closely monitor the situation throughout the school year. In addition to student safety, the re-entry plan focuses on student learning and student engagement.