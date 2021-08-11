Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

FDA may authorize Covid booster shots within 24 hours

By Nightly News
NBC News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to two sources familiar with the plans, the FDA will authorize a third dose of both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for the immunocompromised as early as tomorrow.Aug. 11, 2021.

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Booster
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
PharmaceuticalsPalm Beach Interactive

Where can I get a Pfizer or Moderna COVID vaccine booster shot? Do I qualify for a booster shot?

If you meet certain medical conditions, you may need a booster shot of the COVID vaccine. Here's what you need to know and how to get it. Studies have shown that people with severely weakened immune systems are left unprotected by the two-dose regimen from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech and would benefit from a third dose. About 2.7% of Americans, roughly 9-10 million, fall into this category, according to the CDC, and just under half of the people hospitalized with severe COVID-19 infections after vaccination are immunocompromised. Last week, the FDA authorized a third dose of the Moderna or Pfizer shots and the CDC issued new recommendations.
Public HealthFingerLakes1

COVID vaccine booster shot for elderly possible this fall

COVID-19 booster shots could be coming for the elderly as soon as the fall, federal health officials said recently. The director of the National Institutes of Health said Sunday that the U.S. could make a decision in the next 2-3 weeks about whether boosters are necessary this fall for the elderly.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

U.S. to Advise Americans to Get Boosters Eight Months After COVID Vaccination

Americans should receive a COVID-19 booster shot about eight months after receiving their second dose of the vaccine, the Biden administration is expected to advise, as a way to fight away the Delta variant. Essential workers and those living in nursing homes will likely receive the shots first, as they were the first to receive the initial doses, The New York Times reports. Data from Israel, which began vaccinating people much sooner than the U.S., shows a possible loss of effectiveness from the Pfizer vaccine in elderly patients who were among the first to be vaccinated. That has caused some in the Biden administration to worry, as Israel has served as a model for the U.S. in its vaccine rollout.
HealthKSLA

Reports: FDA expected to authorize booster shots for immunocompromised

(Gray News) - The Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize Pfizer and Moderna booster shots for immunocompromised people in the coming days, according to CNN. Advisors to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will reportedly discuss immunocompromised individuals receiving booster shots Friday. NBC reported that CDC advisors...
Cambria County, PAPosted by
The Tribune-Democrat

Three area counties add COVID-19 deaths; study finds Moderna effectiveness outpaces Pfizer during spread of delta variant

Three of the region’s counties added COVID-19 deaths Friday among 16 reported statewide, while a new study by a renowned medical research center found stark differences between the lingering effectiveness of America’s top coronavirus vaccinations. On Friday, the state Department of Health recorded fatalities for Blair, Centre and Westmoreland counties,...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Moderna Says These 3 Things Will Cause More Vaccinated People to Get COVID

The Delta variant has been rapidly spreading throughout the U.S., causing a significant rise in COVID cases—primarily among the unvaccinated. But there have been breakthrough infections reported across the country, from tourists in resort towns to guests at summer weddings. While the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, the current breakthroughs are likely just the tip of the iceberg. Vaccine manufacturer Moderna says we could see more vaccinated people getting COVID in the coming months, depending on a few factors.
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, This New Study Is a "Wakeup Call," Biden Aide Says

After finally getting vaccinated, you may have felt like your days of worrying about catching COVID were behind you. Unfortunately, the Delta variant has complicated things. As the more contagious strain of the virus—now dominant in the U.S.—continues to spread far and wide, vaccinated people are worried about the potential for breakthrough COVID infections. And while the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, one recent study found that those who got the Pfizer vaccine may be even less protected from breakthrough Delta variant infections than expected.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

COVID-19 Vaccine Scandal: Nurse is Suspected to Have Injected Thousands of People With Salt Water Instead of the Real Doses

Going to get vaccinated for COVID but instead receiving an injection with saline solution may sound amusing to many of us. But it’s what supposedly happened to thousands of Germans. A nurse is suspected of having replaced over 8,500 vaccine doses with salt water, as health officials from the German state of Lower Saxony report.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away Immediately, FDA Says

Walmart is the go-to grocery shopping destination for many people living in the U.S., thanks to its more than 5,000 convenient locations throughout the country. However, if you've recently purchased certain foods from the retail giant, you may want to think twice before eating them. The United States Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has recently announced the recall of multiple foods sold at Walmart, and consuming them could put your wellbeing in serious danger. Read on to discover if you should be purging your home of these products now.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Get a Pfizer Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New Study Says

Study after study has found that currently available COVID-19 vaccines offer plenty of protection against the virus. But the arrival of multiple variants has had some health experts concerned that a follow-up dose may be needed to ensure the vaccines stay effective against the mutated strains. In the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has held off on recommending a third shot, citing a lack of data on how effective the vaccines remain over time and how people might react to the extra dose. Now, new research has some initial insight into which side effects you might be able to expect after getting a booster shot from Pfizer specifically.

Comments / 0

Community Policy