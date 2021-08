The series managed to impose itself at the time of choosing a person for their entertainment and if there is one that has given everything to its fans, it is Grey’s Anatomy. They will return on September 30 for season 18, after they give us more emotional moments in season 17, as we are used to. A unique event that viewers experienced was Derek Shepherd’s return, interpreted by Patrick Dempsey, who was out of fiction does not have the relationship we all imagined with Ellen Pompeo.