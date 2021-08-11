Cancel
Seattle, WA

San Jose at home for final home game of the season against Seattle

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe San Jose Spiders will play their final home game of the season this Friday, August 13 at 6:30pm. The game will be played at Laney College in Oakland. With a 3-6 record through the first 10 weeks of the season, the Spiders still have a shot to finish .500 or better for the first time since 2017. Their remaining schedule starts with their fourth and final meeting of the season with the Seattle Cascades. The Spiders have won two of three meetings against their Pacific Northwest counterparts; they’ll look to take the season series this Friday night.

