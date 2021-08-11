Hanner, Murphy, Buening a formidable trio
Editor’s Note: This is the second in a series of stories this week on the 50th Season of Southridge Football. Some lean years came for Southridge football after posting its fifth consecutive winning season in 1985. The team went 1-8 in 1986, and wouldn’t have another winning season until 1996. Southridge experimented with different head coaches, but the Raiders never won more than five games in a season during that time — with nothing at .500 or better.duboiscountyherald.com
Comments / 0