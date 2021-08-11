Hanner, Murphy, Buening a formidable trio

A very long time ago I worked on a project with Fran Tarkenton. He was, as are most successful athletes, supremely confident. He was also careful never to criticize another player or coach, except for the occasional self-deprecating comment, as when he quoted an unnamed coach who opined, " You’re dumb enough to try and make that throw, just not strong enough." He possessed a politician’s veneer of apparent genuineness and bluff good humor. Occasionally I got to see what was under the jersey. I asked him how he called a play—this was long before electronics in helmets; plays were sent in via a substitute player, or wigwagged from the sideline. Often the quarterback was trusted with the responsibility.