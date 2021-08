The Columbus Blue Jackets made some buzz this morning with the additions of two players to new contracts. The first is the addition of winger Zac Rinaldo to a one year, league minimum contract. The cap hit is $750K. The former Philadelphia Flyers’ draft pick has become a journeyman around the league. Rinaldo has suited up for Boston; Arizona; Nashville; and Calgary in his tenure. The enforcer has played with Domi in Arizona, and Voracek in Philadelphia. My full expectation is for him to be a fourth line center or winger, to have grit on the roster to duel with the aggressive players moving into the Metropolitan Division throughout the summer.