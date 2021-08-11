Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Montreal at home against Ottawa in rare Thursday night game

theaudl.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Montreal Royal are back at Complexe Sportif Claude-Robillard this Thursday, August 12 at 7pm. They’ll take on the Ottawa Outlaws in the first Thursday night game of the 2021 AUDL season. After losing their first game to Ottawa 19-26, the Royal took down the Toronto Rush 18-16 this past...

theaudl.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Montreal#Canada Cup#Un#La Premi Re#The Montreal Royal#The Canada Cup Division#French#Royal All Star#Apr S Avoir Perdu Leur#En Marquant Au#Conna T Un D Part#Le Coupeur Fran Ais#Sa Moyenne De 6 7#Le Classe Au#T Nomm Dans#Et Il
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
United Nations
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NHLYardbarker

Maple Leafs’ Goalie Kallgren Will Challenge For NHL Playing Time in 2021-22

It’s no secret that when it comes to evaluating talent, goaltending is the hardest position to predict. It’s why you rarely see more than one or two goalies get drafted in the first round, and very rarely in the top ten. For every Marc-Andre Fleury and Carey Price, there’s a Rick DiPietro and a Chet Pickard.
MLBspectrumlocalnews.com

Bisons host "Reopening Night" for first home game in 711 days

BUFFALO, N.Y. — ​Starting tonight, Sahlen Field will once again be the home of the Bisons. Buffalo's minor-league team has not played in Western New York for 711 days, dating back to August of 2019. There was no minor-league season in 2020, and the Toronto Blue Jays began this season by splitting their home games between Dunedin, Florida and Sahlen Field. With the Bisons returning, baseball fans can expect a different experience than when the Blue Jays were in town.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

CBJ SIGN A TRIO OF PLAYERS

The Columbus Blue Jackets made some buzz this morning with the additions of two players to new contracts. The first is the addition of winger Zac Rinaldo to a one year, league minimum contract. The cap hit is $750K. The former Philadelphia Flyers’ draft pick has become a journeyman around the league. Rinaldo has suited up for Boston; Arizona; Nashville; and Calgary in his tenure. The enforcer has played with Domi in Arizona, and Voracek in Philadelphia. My full expectation is for him to be a fourth line center or winger, to have grit on the roster to duel with the aggressive players moving into the Metropolitan Division throughout the summer.
NHLSports Illustrated

Will Mike Babcock Ever Coach in the NHL Again?

Mike Babcock went from being one of the biggest names in NHL coaching to being completely out of the league. Will he ever get another chance in the league?. Not a subscriber? Sign up today to get the best features and analysis from the NHL and beyond. If you’re already a subscriber, click on the My Account button to sign into your account to renew your subscription, make a payment, redeem a gift, update your payment method and much more...
MLSchatsports.com

Five thoughts on Atlanta United’s wild draw against CF Montreal

Atlanta United’s winless run was extended to 12 in controversial fashion on Wednesday night north of the border. The Five Stripes overcame a 2-0 second half deficit to salvage a 2-2 draw with some notable fireworks along the way. Josef Martinez sparked the comeback with his fourth goal of the season but his involvement in a questionable double-red card incident stalled the late comeback. Here are a few thoughts on a confusing, infuriating and weird night in Montreal.
NHLfullpresscoverage.com

NHL Notebook 8/15: Season Start Times, Matthews Has Surgery

The official start of the 2021-22 NHL season is still 60 days away as the league and those who follow it wade through the doldrums of the offseason. For their opening night, and return to the ESPN airwaves, the league has a doubleheader scheduled on October the 12th. First, the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning will raise their banner in front of the last team to win back-to-back Cups, the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:30 pm EST. Then, the league’s 32nd franchise, the Seattle Kraken will take the ice for the first time against the leagues’ 31st franchise, the Vegas Golden Knights in the desert at 10 pmEST. If the season goes off without a hitch, the final day of the regular season would fall on April 29th.
MLSchatsports.com

Four things on D.C. United taking care of business against CF Montreal

We’re used to seeing D.C. United being involved in a game where one team is short-handed, but ends up posing a more difficult problem than expected for their opponent. Last night was another one of those, but United wasn’t the overachiever on the field. That was CF Montreal, who despite missing over half of their starters forced United to dig deep to get a 2-1 win on goals from Andy Najar and Ola Kamara.
NHLbardown.com

The three most stylish players in the NHL

Certain players get it done in the style department on the ice. But what about off of it?. NHL players have taken their off-ice drip to new levels in recent years and the charge has primarily been led by some of the league’s younger players. There are plenty of players who deserve recognition for their ‘steez’ off the ice, but our very own Therese Sevilla took a crack at naming the top three and did a heck of a job with her explanation.
NHLIdaho8.com

AP source: NHL teams OK’d to add sponsor patches on jerseys

Jersey advertisements are coming to the NHL. The league will allow teams to put sponsor patches on jerseys beginning with the 2022-23 season. The NHL board of governors unanimously approved the move. The New Jersey Devils, Washington Capitals and Nashville Predators were the first teams to unveil helmet ads last December. Each struck a deal done with the company that sponsors the naming rights for its arena. Jersey ads are the next step. The NBA began selling jersey sponsorships in 2017-18.
NHLRealGM

NHL Jerseys Will Have Ads Beginning In The 2022-23 Season

The NHL will have advertising on the front of team jerseys for the first time starting in the 2022-23 season, a source told ESPN. The league's board of governors formally voted this month to approve jersey advertisements. The NHL had surveyed its teams and found the majority of them in favor of jersey ads. The ads will be featured in a 3-inch-by-3.5-inch rectangle, which is larger than the NBA's 2.5-by-2.5-inch space for uniform ads.
NHLABC News

Source: NHL team jersey fronts can have ads starting in 2022-23 season

The NHL will have advertising on the front of team jerseys for the first time starting in the 2022-23 season, a source told ESPN. The league's board of governors formally voted this month to approve jersey advertisements. The NHL had surveyed its teams and found the majority of them in favor of jersey ads. The ads will be featured in a 3-inch-by-3.5-inch rectangle, which is larger than the NBA's 2.5-by-2.5-inch space for uniform ads.
NHLYardbarker

The Grind Line: Defining Success in the 2021-22 Season

What’s The Grind Line? Apart from the once-famous line of Kris Draper, Kirk Maltby, and either Joe Kocur or Darren McCarty, The Grind Line is also The Hockey Writers’ weekly column about the Detroit Red Wings. This week Devin Little, Patrick Brown, Kyle Knopp, and Jeff Middleton are the muckers who make up THW’s forechecking unit and sound off on Red Wings topics.
NHLPensBurgh

Ads on NHL jerseys coming in 2022-23

In news to be met with a groan at best by fans, or risk temporarily outraging them until they move onto some other topic, the look of NHL players is about to change. As seen in our picture header above with Samuel Poulin from a development camp in summer 2019, NHL teams have been putting ads on their practice jerseys for quite some time.
MLSPosted by
CBS Miami

Inter Miami CF Seeks First Victory Against Chicago Fire CF In Home Game Action On Wednesday Night

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Inter Miami CF returns home to take on the Chicago Fire FC on Wednesday, Aug. 18 in Eastern Conference action. The matchup at DRV PNK Stadium is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. and will air locally on WBSF, my33. The Club is looking to extend its recent run of positive results at home – with two wins and a draw in its previous three home matches against CF Montreal and Nashville SC. However, the team is coming off a loss when New York City FC beat the team on the road on Saturday night after two goals in the first half. Wednesday’s game will be the second time Inter Miami has played Chicago this season and is looking for its first victory against them. Currently, Chicago Fire is 5-9-5 and Inter Miami is 4-9-4.  
NHLchatsports.com

Five young NHL stars ready to make their mark in 2021-22

The NHL has become a young man’s game. Much of that has to do with the salary cap and keeping a fresh pipeline of inexpensive players to fill roles at entry level deals. This is now the lifeblood of successful teams in the league. Of course, many of those young...

Comments / 0

Community Policy