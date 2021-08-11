Indianapolis to face Minnesota in final home matchup of the season

After winning the Central Division in 2019, a series of offseason departures left the AlleyCats searching for a new identity in 2021. While their record may not reflect it, the new-look ‘Cats battled nearly every week this season, consistently putting up a fight against the division’s toughest opponents. Two one-goal losses to Madison and Minnesota could’ve changed the trajectory of the division had they gone the other way; Indy will be seeking revenge on Minnesota after the Wind Chill’s 17-16 win two weeks ago.