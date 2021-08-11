Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Authorities: Sites Assessed by Hate Group as Training Areas

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCARO, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said two former state Corrections sites allegedly were being assessed by a white supremacist group called The Base as potential training areas for “hate camps.”. Three men, including one arrested last year after an Ann Arbor-area family was intimidated, have been...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana Nessel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Group#Fbi#Race War#Computers#Corrections#Ap#Fbi#Camp Tuscola#Neo Nazi#European#Adl#Bad Axe#Antifa#District Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Related
BusinessPosted by
CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?

) — Many Americans have relied on stimulus checks to get through COVID. The pandemic continues 17 months after the economy initially shut down, with the Delta variant driving up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise comes amidst an improving economic conditions and could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting for their recovery to start. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with job opportunities widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is scheduled to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly help those in need. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?
EntertainmentRadar Online.com

Convicted Con Artist And Televangelist Jim Bakker Loses Fight To Stop Fraud Investigation Into His COVID 'Cure'

Convicted con artist and infamous televangelist Jim Bakker has lost his fight to stop the ongoing investigation into his allegedly fraudulent COVID-19 "cure," which he hawked on his television show early into the coronavirus pandemic. Article continues below advertisement. Last June, Bakker, his Morningside Church and its production company sued...
Missouri Statetheeastcountygazette.com

Missouri Won a Court Ruling Against the Us Government, Read Full News

A government judge has requested the Biden organisation to “authorise and execute” the Remain-in-Mexico strategy from the Trump period because of a claim documented by Texas and Missouri, guaranteeing that the organisation’s endeavour to end the arrangement was illicit and destructive. Talking about the policy, they are officially dropped on...
Minnesota StateKELOLAND TV

Minnesota authorities looking for man believed to be in Aberdeen area

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in northeastern South Dakota are asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted out of Minnesota. The Aberdeen Police department says a Minnesota department contacted them saying Casey Frankl may be in the area. This is a warrant for his arrest. He may be driving the pickup pictured below or an SUV.
Illinois StateABC7 Chicago

Transgender inmates' rights violations 'ongoing' in IL prisons, federal judge says

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. -- A federal judge has noted "serious ongoing" violations to the rights of transgender prison inmates in Illinois which must be "immediately addressed." Chief Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel in southern Illinois said in a memorandum and order earlier this month that the Illinois Department of Corrections has made some changes ordered in 2019 following a class-action lawsuit. But correctional officers and other staff have not had any training in new procedures regarding transgender inmates.
Georgia StateAugusta Free Press

Herring opposes Georgia’s discriminatory voting law

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Attorney General Mark Herring has filed an amicus brief opposing Georgia’s discriminatory law that would make it more difficult for millions of Georgians – especially Black Georgians – to vote. Herring has joined a coalition of 22 attorneys general in filing this...
Public Healthaudacy.com

Religious exemptions could hinder COVID vaccine mandates

Religious freedom is one held close by many across the United States. But some health experts are expressing concern that faith-based objections to COVID-19 vaccines will undercut mandates that are being issued by an increasing number of workplaces, schools and local governments. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease...
Illinois StateKMOV

Multiple people stung after 'large swarm of very aggressive bees' attack people in New Baden, Illinois

NEW BADEN, Ill. (KMOV.com) - The Clinton County, Illinois Sheriff's Office issued a warning about a large swarm of bees attacking people in New Baden late Sunday morning. In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office said a swarm of aggressive bees were attacking people in the area of Ahner Florist and the Wooden Mouth restaurant, which are located on W. Hanover Street (Illinois Route 161). Police told News 4 that wild bees came in and invaded an area occupied by bees owned by Ahner Florist.
Public HealthABC7 Los Angeles

9/11 anniversary, COVID-19 measures could spark terrorist attacks: DHS

The upcoming 20th anniversary of 9/11, religious holidays and more pandemic restrictions amid a COVID-19 surge caused by the delta variant, could give rise to terrorist attacks in the U.S, the Department of Homeland Security is warning. DHS' National Terrorism Advisory System bulletin issued on Friday, warned that threats from...
California StateUS News and World Report

Family of 3 Found Dead in Remote California Hiking Area

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A Northern California family of three that had been reported missing was found dead Tuesday along with the family’s dog on a hiking trail in a remote area of the Sierra National Forest, authorities said. Search teams initially located the family’s vehicle near a gate to...
California StateUS News and World Report

Condemned California Killer Dies of Natural Causes at 74

SAN QUENTIN, Calif. (AP) — A California inmate who was convicted of killing two people in 1983 died Tuesday of natural causes while awaiting execution, prison officials said. He was 74. Curtis Price died Monday at San Quentin State Prison, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Price,...
Public Safetytalesbuzz.com

‘Authorities looked in wrong area’

An amateur crime historian has begun a two-day search along Washington’s Columbia River, close to a spot where notorious skyjacker DB Cooper is believed by some to have buried wads of cash after parachuting out of the back of a Boeing 727 half a century ago. Eric Ulis began the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy