Medina Township Police Department searching for missing 53-year-old

The Medina Township Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a 53-year-old woman who hasn't been seen in days.

According to a post on the police department's Facebook page, 53-year-old Jane Milota has been missing since Monday around 7:30 a.m.

The woman was last seen in the Westfield area and is believed to be driving her car, a brown Buick Enclave, plate number 'HCA7418.'

Anyone who has seen Jane or her vehicle is encouraged to reach out to Medina Township Police Department officials immediately. Information and tips can be sent in via the police department's dispatch number at (330) 723-5191.

**A more recent photo has been added*** Missing Person 53 year old Twp. resident, Jane Milota has been missing since... Posted by Medina Township Police Dept. on Tuesday, August 10, 2021

