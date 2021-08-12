Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medina Township, OH

Medina Township Police Department searching for missing 53-year-old

Posted by 
WKYC
WKYC
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ysyCD_0bP5SpGM00

The Medina Township Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a 53-year-old woman who hasn't been seen in days.

According to a post on the police department's Facebook page, 53-year-old Jane Milota has been missing since Monday around 7:30 a.m.

SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your email inbox each weekday morning with the 3News to GO! newsletter

The woman was last seen in the Westfield area and is believed to be driving her car, a brown Buick Enclave, plate number 'HCA7418.'

Anyone who has seen Jane or her vehicle is encouraged to reach out to Medina Township Police Department officials immediately. Information and tips can be sent in via the police department's dispatch number at (330) 723-5191.

This is a developing story. Check back with 3News for updates.

**A more recent photo has been added*** Missing Person 53 year old Twp. resident, Jane Milota has been missing since...

Posted by Medina Township Police Dept. on Tuesday, August 10, 2021

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES:

Editor's note: The video in the player above is from a story published on August 11, 2021.

Comments / 0

WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Northeast Ohio local news

 https://www.wkyc.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Medina Township, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Medina Township, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Missing Person#Hca7418
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy