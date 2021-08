Ever since the first nutjob decided to strap a motor to a bicycle, there has been a desire to make something cool, even cooler. The custom motorcycle scene is a cultural phenomenon. Publications, TV shows and massive in-person meet-ups have helped expand and define the custom bike scene, making it a culture all its own. The desire to improve, to challenge and to further the motorcycle industry is why custom motorcycle culture is so strong, and the Sturgis Buffalo Chip is doing its part to inspire that culture at the 81st Sturgis Rally. The Buffalo Chip is partnering with top custom motorcycle builders and show promoters to bring to the rally the Sturgis Buffalo Chip Custom Series – a bike show series featuring nine world-class bike shows.