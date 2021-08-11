Cancel
Pennington County, SD

COVID-19 hospitalizations nearly double in past week in South Dakota

By Journal staff
Rapid City Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter weeks of lower infection numbers, COVID-19 is making a comeback in South Dakota. As vaccination levels have stalled at 60% of eligible people in the state, new infections and active infections are on the rise. With 733 new infections recorded this week, the South Dakota Department of Health reported 1,149 active cases in the state — the highest level since May 10. On July 1, there were fewer than 150 active cases in the state.

