Powabunga Unleashes Massive Phase One Lineup for 2021
Powabunga, Colorado’s premier winter festival, returns to Vail Village this December with Rüfüs Du Sol, Bob Moses, Vintage Culture, and more!. Whoever said the festival season has to come to a close when the snow starts to fly hasn’t heard of Colorado’s favorite winter festival, Powabunga. Set to make its triumphant return to Ford Park in Vail on December 9-12 after being sidelined by the global pandemic last year, Powabunga has pulled out all the stops to deliver an impressive phase one lineup. The boutique winter festival has specialized in only the finest dance music from some of the best names in house to indie dance and beyond.edmidentity.com
Comments / 0