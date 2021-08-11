Cancel
Powabunga Unleashes Massive Phase One Lineup for 2021

By Logan Garrison
edmidentity.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePowabunga, Colorado’s premier winter festival, returns to Vail Village this December with Rüfüs Du Sol, Bob Moses, Vintage Culture, and more!. Whoever said the festival season has to come to a close when the snow starts to fly hasn’t heard of Colorado’s favorite winter festival, Powabunga. Set to make its triumphant return to Ford Park in Vail on December 9-12 after being sidelined by the global pandemic last year, Powabunga has pulled out all the stops to deliver an impressive phase one lineup. The boutique winter festival has specialized in only the finest dance music from some of the best names in house to indie dance and beyond.

Today, Powabunga Music & Arts Festival announces its return to the picturesque Rocky Mountains on December 9th - 12th, 2021 at Ford Park in Vail, CO. Featuring headliners Rüfüs Du Sol and Bob Moses, the music and mountain festival promises to bring a fun-filled weekend to kick off the winter season in the Vail Valley. Showcasing large-scale art installations, a diverse musical lineup featuring powerhouse headliners and exciting up-and-coming artists alike, and activities spanning the festival grounds to the infamous slopes that the Vail Valley offers - Powabunga is back!
