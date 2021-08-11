Cancel
Fashion Show Benefit: NOT for Women Only

By Jamestown Gazette
jamestowngazette.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Robert H. Jackson Center is excited to host its Fashion Fantasia in Paradise benefit this year on Friday, August 20 and Saturday, August 21. The event supports the free educational programs the Jackson Center provides to all generations and the stipends it awards to college interns and Teacher Fellows every year. Guests have the option of attending either Friday or Saturday by purchasing an in-person ticket at $50.00/pp or a virtual ticket for $40.00/pp. Tickets can be purchased online at http://www.roberthjackson.org/events, by check, or by calling (716) 483-6646. All ticketholders will have access to unique silent auction items and experiences; including, the chance to bid on a priceless, keepsake interview of someone special in your life with Jackson Center co-founder Gregory L. Peterson. Peterson has brought his engaging style to interview countless numbers of dignitaries, heroes of World War II, and seminal figures in U.S. and international history.

