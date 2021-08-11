Android 12 Beta 4 arrives with a new feature and a slew of bug fixes
Google has released Android 12 Beta 4, another step on the road to a stable version of Google's next smartphone OS. Notably, Beta 4 contains the final Android 12 APIs and 31 SDK, finally allowing developers to test their apps for the upcoming operating system. Google states that there should be at least one more beta update before a stable version arrives, presumably the release candidate build.www.notebookcheck.net
