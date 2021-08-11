Cancel
Cell Phones

Android 12 Beta 4 arrives with a new feature and a slew of bug fixes

By Alex Alderson
notebookcheck.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle has released Android 12 Beta 4, another step on the road to a stable version of Google's next smartphone OS. Notably, Beta 4 contains the final Android 12 APIs and 31 SDK, finally allowing developers to test their apps for the upcoming operating system. Google states that there should be at least one more beta update before a stable version arrives, presumably the release candidate build.

