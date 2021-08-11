Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Ex-Google Stadia developers open new studio in Montreal

By Bradly Shankar
mobilesyrup.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of former Google Stadia employees has opened a new independent studio called ‘Raccoon Logic’ in Montreal. The team is consists of many people from Typhoon Studios, the now-defunct Montreal-based developer of Journey to the Savage Planet. Google acquired the studio in December 2019 but shuttered it in February 2021 as part of the larger closure of its Stadia Games & Entertainment first-party development division.

mobilesyrup.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Schreier
Person
Jade Raymond
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic Games#Montreal#Google Stadia#Typhoon Studios#Activision Blizzard#Bloomberg#Twitter#Jasonschreier#Canadian#Raccoon Logic#Japanese#Chinese#Ip
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Ubisoft
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Businessvrfocus.com

Zombieland: Headshot Fever Studio XR Games Raises £1.5 Million

British virtual reality (VR) developer XR Games is known for bringing high profile IP’s into VR, having released Zombieland: Headshot Fever and The Angry Birds Movie 2 VR: Under Pressure. To help with its expansion plans the studio has announced this week a new funding raise of £1.5 million GBP ($2.1 million USD).
Video Gamesthewestsidegazette.com

Google Stadia’s First Touch Response Game Coming Out In August

WASHINGTON — French video game developer Amplitude Studios’ upcoming strategy game ‘Humankind‘ will be the first Google Stadia release to feature a new touch-focused control scheme when it comes out on Aug. 17. “HUMANKIND. is Amplitude Studios’ magnum opus, a Historical Strategy game where YOU will re-write the entire narrative...
Video GamesVentureBeat

Mobalytics enlists esports stars in quest to be your League of Legends companion

Mobalytics has teamed up with two esports stars to help promote its gaming companion app for League of Legends. Under the partnership, the esports content creators Nick “LS” DeCesare and Tim “Nemesis” Lipovšek are becoming part owners of the company. This is the kind of partnership that you can expect to see more of as companies take advantage of both the gaming expertise and marketing power of esports stars and influencers.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Humankind launches today with Live Action Launch Trailer

Game developer Amplitude Studios recently released an awesome live-action launch trailer for the newly released video game Humankind. The PC game is out now and to celebrate, a live-action launch trailer was revealed along with the release. It showed an astronaut landing on the moon, but for some reason another astronaut appears and fights with him. It kind of depicts how humanity will turn out, like how two players compete to be the first of a certain achievement.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Ratchet & Clank Bundle Announced For Rocket League, 120 FPS Update Coming To PS5 Tomorrow

Rocket League, like other popular live-service games, is known for its crossover content drops. After a successful launch on PlayStation 5, gaming’s favorite lombax and tiny bot are taking the main stage in Rocket League. In addition to some Ratchet & Clank-inspired vehicle skins (pictured above and below), starting tomorrow, PlayStation 5 owners will be able to drive around their favorite arenas fluidly in 120 FPS.
TechnologyVentureBeat

Overwolf launches $50M fund for community-built gaming mods

Overwolf has launched a $50 million fund to jumpstart community-created mod experiences for games. The first recipient of the fund is Stray Bombay, the maker of the upcoming co-op shooter The Anacrusis. The fund comes from a substantial portion of the $52.5 million that the company raised in March. Overwolf...
Video Gamesmobilesyrup.com

This Xbox Series X/S emulator lets you play PS1 games at up to 4K/60fps

An original PlayStation emulator called ‘DuckStation’ has been ported to the Xbox Series X/S. Developed in late 2020 with an emphasis on “playability, speed and long-term maintainability,” DuckStation can upscale PS1 games to 4K resolution. 60fps is also supported in some games, although the emulator by default will run each...
Video Gamesprotocol.com

Will Amazon's New World be Big Tech's first gaming hit?

The first success story for Amazon Game Studios may almost be upon us. New World, the ecommerce giant's massively multiplayer online game, is due out next month. But it's been a bumpy road for the Irvine-based development team. The most recent hurdle, after more than a year of remote work, was yet another delay that pushed the release date out by one month.
BusinessVentureBeat

Roblox acquires game chat startup Guilded

Roblox, the maker of user-generated games and other content, said it has acquired the startup Guilded, a maker of platform for connecting gaming communities. Roblox didn’t disclose the purchase price. The deal feels like one more step in service of Roblox’s goal of creating the metaverse, the universe of virtual worlds that are all interconnected, like in novels such as Snow Crash and Ready Player One. It also puts it in step with competitors like Discord and Epic Games’ Houseparty app for gamer chat. Doing chat right in a metaverse setting is essential, since socializing is likely to be just as important as playing in the metaverse.
Video Gamessegmentnext.com

Sony’s Shuhei Yoshida Has “No Idea” About Abandoned

Abandoned continues to be marred by speculations and rumors and is definitely not in a place where developer Blue Box Game Studios wanted its first-person horror survival shooter to be near launch. Abandoned was originally announced as an indie exclusive for PlayStation 5 with a cinematic gameplay experience. The game...
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Steam Deck Now Has An Official Trailer

When it comes to the video game industry right now, there’s a few new notable console platforms out to pick up. Both Sony and Microsoft had released their latest-generation console platforms into the marketplace. But now Valve is also jumping in with their new hardware platform. While Valve is known for delivering a solid PC gaming digital marketplace with Steam, they are also bringing out a hybrid console. Known as the Steam Deck, it looks Valve has added a new trailer to help market this device to more potential consumers.
Video Gamespsu.com

Is Hogwarts Legacy Coming To PS4?

Is Hogwarts Legacy Coming To PS4? Avalanche Software and Portkey Games’ upcoming fantasy-RPG, which is based on the hugely popular Harry Potter franchise, is among the most anticipated games of 2022. However, there’s a lot of questions from users about what platforms Hogwarts Legacy is coming out on, specifically regarding PS4. Read on for more details!
Cell Phonesmobilesyrup.com

Google’s Pixel 5a rumoured to launch on August 17

A new leak claims that Google will announce the Pixel 5a tomorrow, August 17th. This leak comes from Android Police‘s Max Weinbach who says that the Pixel 5a components are being sent out to phone repair stores. The components match with some of the previous renders that surfaced back in...
Video GamesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Diablo II Resurrected beta now available on PlayStation

With the open beta development stage for Diablo II: Resurrected now available on PlayStation consoles and starting in a few days time on August 20th 2021 on Xbox and PC, Blizzard Entertainment have taken to the official PlayStation blog to reveal more details about the experience using the Sony DualShock 4 controller on PS4 and DualSense wireless controller on PS5.
Video Gamestheloadout.com

Is Roblox coming to PS4 and PS5?

Roblox is one of the biggest free-to-play games in the world, racking up an impressive 164 million players worldwide. But, despite its success online, the game has only been available on three platforms so far: PC, Xbox, and mobile. Players on these platforms have been able to get creative in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy