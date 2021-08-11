Ex-Google Stadia developers open new studio in Montreal
A group of former Google Stadia employees has opened a new independent studio called ‘Raccoon Logic’ in Montreal. The team is consists of many people from Typhoon Studios, the now-defunct Montreal-based developer of Journey to the Savage Planet. Google acquired the studio in December 2019 but shuttered it in February 2021 as part of the larger closure of its Stadia Games & Entertainment first-party development division.mobilesyrup.com
