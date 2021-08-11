Cancel
Wheeling and dealing at the 127 yard sale

By Guest Editorials
 7 days ago

Another 127 yard sale is on the record. Thursday was the official start, but people were setting up and starting to sell days earlier. If you are getting all that stuff out and set up, you want to have as much time as possible to sell it! We had over 30 people to set up in Mother’s field, and many want the same place next year! One day we had a tour bus from Minnesota bringing people to shop. Everyone I got to talk to said they were happy with their sales, so we were happy. I sold for Remnant Church and several people in the family.

