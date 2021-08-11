Managing the region as a working playland

Buy Now A rider begins the climb up a logging road to find a mountain bike trail in a section of Lewis & Clark Timberlands near Klootchy Creek County Park. Hailey Hoffman/The Astorian

As a working playland, the North Coast is full of opportunities for hiking, biking, fishing and hunting while also being home to major industries, including forestry and fisheries.

Several companies, organizations and government agencies have found ways to form a relationship between outdoor recreation, industry and habitat management.

Buy Now There are 6 miles of mountain bike trails just behind Klootchy Creek County Park. Hailey Hoffman/The Astorian

Klootchy Creek County Park southeast of Seaside is the site of the former largest Sitka spruce tree — still a draw for tourists as a 17-foot-diameter trunk and two massive fallen pieces. It also acts as an access point to Lewis & Clark Timberlands, managed by GreenWood Resources.

David Dougherty, area forester with GreenWood Resources, was driving out in the woods one day when he came across a mountain biker looking for trails to ride on, to no avail. Dougherty understood there was a lack of mountain biking trails in the area, and he gave his card to the biker, who happened to be part of the North Coast Trail Alliance.

“We set up a meeting and from there we’ve had a successful relationship between the different partners, the North Coast Trail Alliance, Lewis & Clark Timberlands and Clatsop County parks,” Dougherty said.

North Coast Trail Alliance and Lewis & Clark Timberlands collaborated to create the approximately 6-mile Klootchy Creek mountain biking trail system, which opened in 2019. The trails are on the timberlands while an entrance is on the nearby county land.

Dougherty said the timber company isn’t required to have recreation opportunities on its land, but it feels it’s important to do so.

“We want people to get out there to enjoy the timberland and connect with nature and see some of the things we’re doing,” he said. “We also want to be part of the community. We don’t want to be completely blocked off and hidden from the world.”

Chad Washington, the stewardship and community engagement coordinator for GreenWood Resources, said the timber company adopted the park to maintain it and pick up garbage.

“We certainly embrace local recreation on our timberlands and I think it’s important for people to be on the landscape and close to forestry,” he said. “We’re committed to keeping our lands open to the public as long as it doesn’t put our timberlands at risk.”

During hunting season, Lewis & Clark Timberlands gets thousands of visitors on its property from all over the U.S. Members of the public are expected to get a free permit to access the land when it’s open.

The area is closed to the public during fire season. Washington said the conditions are especially dry right now after the heat dome Oregon experienced at the end of June. Tender new growth has died on some of the trees, creating extra fuel if a fire were to ignite there.

“We need the land to be a saturated sponge and now we have a dry sponge with a little misting at the top,” Washington said.

Deer and elk in the area often feed on young trees, so Lewis & Clark Timberlands allows hunting on the property.

“By providing hunting opportunities, it provides free range meat for the public and helps mitigate the damage those animals do to our young trees,” Washington said. “That’s a mutually beneficial activity.”

Buy Now The Julia Butler Hansen Refuge is home to the threatened Columbian white-tailed deer. Hailey Hoffman/The Astorian

Public entities also manage land for recreation in addition to their main purpose. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service manages Julia Butler Hansen Refuge on both sides of the Columbia River specifically to conserve habitat for the threatened Columbian white-tailed deer. But it also allows for waterfowl hunting in a separate part of the refuge.

Jake Bonello, the assistant refuge manager, said the Columbian white-tailed deer is only found west of the Cascade range.

“Their numbers have dwindled to very low numbers and by the time this habitat was discovered, it was one of the last remaining habitats for them,” Bonello said. “It’s important we can protect and conserve as much habitat as possible for them.”

The refuge, between Longview, Washington, and Westport, offers one trail that is open year-round and other trails that are open seasonally. Hunting and fishing is allowed in the exterior areas that can be accessed by boat, while the interior of the refuge is closed to hunting in order to protect the deer.

Bonello said the recreational opportunities are all about engaging with the public.

“There are no recreational fees here, everything is provided for the sake of education and outreach and getting people outdoors,” he said. “Education and outreach is important just to get as many people on board with the efforts to protect the Columbian white-tailed deer.”

One of the best ways to do that, he added, is for people to go out to the refuge and see the deer in person.