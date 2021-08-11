Cancel
Herndon, VA

Loudoun Times.com
Humberto Albuerne, age 85 of Northern Virginia departed this life on Tuesday Aug. 3, 2021 at Dulles Health And Rehabilitation Center Herndon, VA. Survived by his three children, Louis Albuerne (Spouse Kim Albuerne) of Leesburg, VA, Susan Gilley (Spouse Craig Gilley) of Ashburn, VA and Mario Albuerne of Sarasota, FL; his grandchildren are William Zaranka, Allison Albuerne, David Albuerne, Colin Gilley, Alexandra Albuerne, Cameron Gilley and Mia Albuerne; and a host of other relatives and friends.

