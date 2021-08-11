Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Helena, MT

In Helena and Kalispell, Hamm's the Democrat in PSC race

By Tom Lutey
Montana Standard
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHelena internet service provider Kevin Hamm is running for the Montana Public Service Commission district stretching from the state’s capital city to Kalispell. Hamm is no stranger to the world of regulated services. The chief operating officer of Treasure State Internet and Telegraph has been an outspoken advocate for better federal regulation of high-speed internet service and better telecommunication infrastructure. He said recently that more needs to be done generally to improve public services, of all kinds, which starts with a regulation overhaul. In Montana, that means the PSC.

mtstandard.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montana State
Montana Elections
Kalispell, MT
Government
City
Kalispell, MT
Helena, MT
Elections
State
Montana State
City
Helena, MT
Helena, MT
Government
Local
Montana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psc#Race#Democrat#Psc Records#Republican#Flathead
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
MilitaryCNN

The latest on Afghanistan as Taliban take charge

Former NATO commander speaks to CNN about the Taliban's takeover. Retired US Army Gen. Wesley Clark, a former NATO supreme allied commander, told CNN's Rosemary Church that despite the Taliban having committed to an opaque "general amnesty" for all Afghans, the group has "a long track record of doing the opposite."
CarsPosted by
CNN

Tesla is under investigation because its cars keep hitting emergency vehicles

New York (CNN Business) — Federal safety regulators are investigating at least 11 accidents involving Tesla cars using Autopilot or other self-driving features that crashed into emergency vehicles when coming upon the scene of an earlier crash. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said seven of these accidents resulted 17...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

School districts impose mask mandates, defying GOP governors

School districts at the epicenter of a summer surge in coronavirus cases are ordering students and staff to wear masks to stem the pandemic’s spread, in open defiance of Republican governors who have attempted to bar them from imposing new restrictions. Districts in Florida, Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona are among...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Democrats vent frustration with Biden on Afghanistan

President Biden is in the middle of his first unanticipated crisis, and even many members of his own party are appalled. The chaotic scenes in Afghanistan have transformed a popular decision by Biden — ending the 20-year war — into a debacle. Democrats are asking the same question as everyone...
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

New Zealand becomes latest country to confirm Delta outbreak

CNN — New Zealand’s first community Covid-19 case in six months is the Delta variant – and genome sequencing shows that it’s linked to the growing outbreak in neighboring Australia, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. The country of five million people went into a nationwide lockdown late Tuesday night, hours...

Comments / 0

Community Policy