Skyrocketing demand for floating the Smith River has state managers considering some significant changes in the future. The Smith flows north from the launch at Camp Baker near White Sulphur Springs, etching through nearly 60 miles of soaring limestone canyons in one of the most spectacular floats in the state. The promise of a beautiful semi-primitive trip has brought ever-increasing interest only amplified by an outdoor recreation surge during the pandemic. Now those charged with maintaining one of Montana’s most famous natural wonders are deciding how the Smith will be managed for the next decade and beyond.