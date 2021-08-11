Cancel
Politics

DWD: Federal extended unemployment benefits end September 4

hngnews.com
 7 days ago

The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development is encouraging state residents to prepare for the end of federal Unemployment Insurance programs. Under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), the extension of federal unemployment programs ends Sept. 4, 2021. Individuals with claims pending for weeks prior to Sept. 5, 2021 will be paid for each week they are found eligible. This includes Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and Mixed Earners Unemployment Compensation (MEUC).

