Carbondale, CO

Letters – August 12, 2021

 7 days ago

Senior Matters has been serving Carbondale’s older residents since 2008, when we became the Third Street Center’s first tenant. Over the years, we produced occasional single-event programs (e.g., Medicare Monday, Weed for the Wise) and sponsored two other not-for-profit programs (Brain Train, Valley Meals and More) until they stood on their own. But primarily, we made Room 33 available for independent groups to enjoy a variety of activities (e.g., bridge, book club). Four groups presently use Room 33 each week. Two additional groups have requested weekly use. Others use it for time-limited events (e.g., a two- or three-day training program). Funding has come from various sources (e.g., the town, user fees, thrift store grants, sales at events like Wild West Rodeo).

www.soprissun.com

Palmdale, CAAntelope Valley Press

Letters from Readers August 8, 20201

1. Why in the world would Chinas CCP be experimenting on transferring a known deadly virus from animals to humans, unless humans were the target. Where is the demand for a full investigation with over 600,000 innocent American deaths. Call me crazy but I could see it now in the near future a man made altered BIO weapon that kills humans of a certain race color or ethnicity.
Grant County, NMTHE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS

Compromise reached on wilderness feral cattle

Several proposals to deal with an estimated 250 unbranded feral cattle on the Wilderness District of the Gila National Forest brought to the table by the Grant County Cattle Growers Association aren’t permitted under state statute, according to the New Mexico Livestock Board — but the Forest Service appears to have found a middle way to rid riparian areas of the now-wild cows.
Rock Springs, WYwyo4news.com

BLM Rock Springs invites volunteers to National Public Lands Day event

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 16, 2021) – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Rock Springs Field Office is cleaning up the Rock Springs landfill on Aug. 28 in an early celebration of National Public Lands Day (NPLD). Families, individuals, clubs and organizations are invited to join this effort to clean up our public lands south of Rock Springs.
PoliticsGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

Neguse bill would extend endangered fish programs

A bill introduced days ago by U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse of Colorado would extend the life of programs that seek to protect endangered fish in the Upper Colorado and San Juan river basins. Neguse, D-Lafayette, who is chair of the House Subcommittee on National Parks, Forests and Public Lands, is...
Carbondale, COsoprissun.com

Opinion: Town update from Carbondale mayor

Summer is typically the busiest season in town, but wow – has this summer been off the charts. As a father of two high schoolers, our summer officially ended this week, so I thought it was an opportune time to update readers on what’s happened and what’s to come for the Town.
Paradise, CAculvercityobserver.com

Paradise Lost, Again

Once again, an entire California town has been lost to a wildfire. Greenville CA population 1169 is a fraction the size of Paradise, which burned to the ground in 2018. But its loss is no less tragic for its residents. According to the AP, "the Dixie Fire tore through the...
BusinessPosted by
CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?

) — Many Americans have relied on stimulus checks to get through COVID. The pandemic continues 17 months after the economy initially shut down, with the Delta variant driving up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise comes amidst an improving economic conditions and could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting for their recovery to start. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with job opportunities widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is scheduled to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly help those in need. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?
Oregon StatePosted by
95.7 KEZJ

Anti-Maskers In For Rude Awakening In Oregon And Washington

I recently returned from a road trip up the Northern California and Oregon coasts to Seattle, and discovered that the states mean business when it comes to wearing masks to prevent the spread of Covid-19. You can't shop without masks in many stores in the west currently, but you can smoke crack on the sidewalk outside your local 7-Eleven convenience store.
AnimalsPosted by
96.7 KISS FM

Yellowstone Hiker Gets Bison Surprise(VIDEO)

Always be aware of your surroundings and make sure you read all the signs before you go into a park because you will probably want to know what to do before you run into wildlife just like this guy. @jax3397#yellowstone #buffalo #fypシ♬ original sound - Jackson.Elsey. Jackson Elsey via TikTok.
Casper, WYPosted by
My Country 95.5

PHOTOS: Crude Sign in Casper is Raising Eyebrows

Warning: The language used in the photos may not be suitable for all readers. A photo of a former Casper church's signage has gone viral because of its crude nature. The location was formerly the Casper Foursquare Church, which is located on Forest Drive. The sign (which has recently been...
Sonora, CAmymotherlode.com

McClintock Criticizes Federal Firefighting Strategy

Sonora, CA — In a new myMotherLode.com blog, Congressman Tom Mcclintock raises concerns about the recent efforts to suppress the Tamarack Fire in Alpine County. It is entitled, “Sorry, Forest Service: Fire is NOT our Friend.”. McClintock details how firefighting strategy on forestlands and related rules have changed over the...
California Stategoldrushcam.com

California Monument Fire Wednesday, August 18, 2021 Updates

MODIS map of the Monument Fire on Wednesday at 5:45 A.M PST. Note: 1,200 Pixels Wide - Note: Older Yellow not shown. Update: Trinity County Public Information Line has been Established for Questions or Information About Property Damage Resulting from the Monument Fire. Update: California Monument Fire Infrared Map and...

Comments / 0

