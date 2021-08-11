Letters – August 12, 2021
Senior Matters has been serving Carbondale’s older residents since 2008, when we became the Third Street Center’s first tenant. Over the years, we produced occasional single-event programs (e.g., Medicare Monday, Weed for the Wise) and sponsored two other not-for-profit programs (Brain Train, Valley Meals and More) until they stood on their own. But primarily, we made Room 33 available for independent groups to enjoy a variety of activities (e.g., bridge, book club). Four groups presently use Room 33 each week. Two additional groups have requested weekly use. Others use it for time-limited events (e.g., a two- or three-day training program). Funding has come from various sources (e.g., the town, user fees, thrift store grants, sales at events like Wild West Rodeo).www.soprissun.com
Comments / 0